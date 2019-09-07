Saaho Box Office Day 8 (Hindi): Has A Reasonable Hold On Second Friday!

Saaho Box Office Day 8 (Hindi): Saaho had a reasonable hold in its Hindi version on the second Friday as 3.75 crores* more came in. Thursday collections were 6.75 crores so this is still a fall. However, there is no crash per se as masses are still contributing to this Sujeeth directed film, and this is what’s bringing in some numbers.

First day for Saaho was 24.40 crores so that makes the second Friday number much smaller at 3.75 crores*. However, the job was done by the opening weekend collections of 79.08 crores which ensured that a bountiful of moolah was already accumulated in quick time. This is what is ensuring that the overall total for this Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer turns out to be reasonably healthy.

The film has collected 119.78 crores* so far and the next major target is Gully Boy [140 crores] which should eventually be surpassed. The film is currently facing competition from new release Chhichhore which is seeing all around good reports coming its way and that means it would now stay on to be the second choice of the audience right through the weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

