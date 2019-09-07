2.0 China Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth Starrer Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan!

2.0 China Box Office Day 1: This Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth film created quite a furore when released in India. Though it didn’t do as well as expected down south, the Hindi version was declared as super-hit with 188 crores of box office collections. The movie was hailed for its monumental vision and game-changing VFX.

It was supposed to release in China on July 12 but was delayed and has finally released over there. According to the reports coming in, the movie has garnered around $1.20 million on its day 1. This is better than Salman Khan’s Sultan which earned $940,000 when it was released in September 2018.

But, it’s lower than other movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($2.24 million), Dangal ($2.31 million), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha ($2.35 million) and Hindi Medium ($3.39 million). It’s to be seen how it will trend today and that will decide the fate of the film at the China box office.

2.0, a sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran, is directed by Shankar. The movie features Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, Robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti.

Akshay played the role of antagonist Pakshi Rajan in the film, which was released in November 2018. 2.0 collected over 500 crores at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!