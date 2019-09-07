Chhichhore Box Office Day 1: Takes A Better Than Expected Start!

Chhichhore Box Office Day 1: The film has opened well at the box office. It has actually done better than expected as to begin with, it had seemed like the film would open in 5-6 crores range. However, Friday collections have turned out to be 7.32 crores, which is a good enough number from where the film can consolidate now.

The film has seen all around good response from the critics and audience word of mouth is positive as well. That would ensure good jump over the weekend. Primarily a multiplex affair, it is already doing well there. However, the kind of treatment is such that it can penetrate well into the masses as well and that should ensure a good weekend number eventually.

For Sushant Singh Rajput, this must indeed be a sigh of relief as the first day numbers have gone past the lifetime collections of his last release, Sonchiriya [6.60 crores]. As for Shraddha Kapoor, she already has Saaho doing well in the Hindi version and now Chhichhore is set to be a success as well. Director Nitesh Tiwari is coming with an all time blockbuster success of Dangal behind him and could well be happy if his Chhichhore turns out to be a hit at least.

As for producer Sajid Nadiadwala, he would indeed be hoping that the word of mouth for Chhichhore goes in the same direction as his last release Super 30. That film too had opened modestly but then had caught up well to emerge as a solid hit. The kind of credentials that Chhichhore boasts of from the content perspective, it could well happen twice in a row for the filmmaker.

