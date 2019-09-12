Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 83.33% (3 + 0 + 5 + 2)/12 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
123052115
Band Baaja Baaraat
Ladies VS Ricky Bahl
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Lootera
GundayKill Dil
Dil Dhadakne Do
Bajirao Mastani
Befikre
Simmba
Padmaavat
Gully Boy
Gully Boy

