Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 83.33% (3 + 0 + 5 + 2)/12 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|12
|3
|0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Band Baaja Baaraat
|Ladies VS Ricky Bahl
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
|Lootera
|Gunday
|Kill Dil
|Dil Dhadakne Do
|Bajirao Mastani
|Befikre
|Simmba
|Padmaavat
|Gully Boy
gunday average o.O !!!!!!!!!!
Your movie Ramleela is My Favorite movie
ranveer is best actor
Ranveer singh is best think of bollywood