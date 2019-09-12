Kriti Sanon SLAYING In A Thigh-High Slit Coach Dress At New York Fashion Week Is Too Pretty To Miss Out On!

Kriti Sanon is one fashionista of Bollywood who can pull off any look without even putting too much effort. She is a natural, honestly speaking. Kriti is having a gala time in New York and she has gone there to attend New York Fashion Week along with sister Nupur Sanon. She attended the fashion week for the brand Coach.

Kriti was seen wearing a thigh-high slit figure-hugging Coach dress. The sheer shimmery floral dress had patch work on the neck with puffy sleeves. Kriti completed the look by wearing a pair of black strappy heels and a Coach clutch bag. The subtle makeup and slightly middle-parted wavy hair just complimented the look like an icing on the cake. Check out the pictures here:

Kriti also met Priyanka Chopra in New York and shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Impromptu plans are the best!! It was so lovely meeting u last night @priyankachopra !! ❤️❤️ #GirlCrush @natasha.poonawalla good to seeya in a different city this time😘😉 @rohiniyer this trip has been fab..! To many more..!”

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor.

