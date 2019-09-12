Shraddha Kapoor has been working round the clock for promotions and shooting of her upcoming projects. Recently, the Ek Villian actress went all out for the promotions of her last releases, Saaho alongside Prabhas and Chhichore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here’s our pick of the top 3 fashion statements that the Stree actress made during her recent promotional spree!

1. Lady In Black:

Style by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha rocked a chic black knotted black crop top paired with a black skirt of the same fabric designed by Ayesha Depala. The actress added every bit of oomph in her look by keeping her accessory to a minimal and leaving her tussles loose. Her makeup was done by Shraddha Naik and hair by Nikita Menon.

2. Shimmering Greens:

Wearing a shimmering green off shoulder dress by Daniel Carlotta, Shraddha was styled by Ami Patel. The actress made a statement by keeping her makeup to a bare minimal and let her eyes do all the talking which were done up in a Smokey finish. Shraddha’s hair was left open in loose waves and we think the actress clearly rocked the look!

3. Classic Formals:

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress infused spark even in a white formal outfit making her look every bit classy. Donning a formal white one piece with an oversized belt of the same shade designed by Danielle Guizio and was styled by Ami Patel. Her contrast blue eye shadow make up by Ajay Vishwasrao went in perfect sync with her white dress and we cant help but marvel at how well the actress rocks a boring office outfit too!

