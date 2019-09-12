Naga Chaitanya To Reprise Ayushmann Khurrana In Boney Kapoor’s Telugu Remake Of Badhaai Ho?

Remakes will never go out of fashion be it in Bollywood or in South Film Industry. After gaining success for Nerkonda Pararvai, Tamil remake of 2016 Bollywood release Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, there has been news doing rounds from the past number of days about Boney Kapoor remaking Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 in Tamil.

Now, latest news related to the producer is, according to various reports Boney who also has the remake rights of Ayushmann starrer Badhaai Ho has shown his interest in making Telugu remake of the same.

Reportedly, the producer has approached Majili actor Naga Chaitanya and the talks are on about the remake.

However, an official confirmation related to the remake is yet to be made by the producer.

Talking about the original film, Badhaai Ho was helmed in Bollywood by Amit Sharma.

Apart from Ayushmann, the original also has Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha along with others in major roles.

After gaining good reviews and positive response after its release last year. The Ayushmann starrer also bagged two National Awards.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, the actor who was last seen in K.S Ravindra’s Telugu venture Venkya Mama with Nagarjuna, is all busy these days with Sekhat Kammula’s yet to be titled film. The film has actress Sai Pallavi opposite Savyasachi actor in lead.

