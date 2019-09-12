Bigg Boss Season 13: Salman Khan’s Show To Feature 2 Teams & There’s Another Twist

Salman Khan is having a really busy year with back to back movies and hosting Bigg Boss Season 13. The new season of Bigg Boss is almost here and there have been continuous speculations about who is going to be participating in this season. Salman has been bringing twists continuously to this new season and it has left all the fans more excited about the upcoming show.

A source close Pinkvilla has revealed that there are going to be different teams in this season and said, “The contestants who will be all celebrity this year will be divided into two groups, each group consisting of at least six people. The two groups will be that of ‘players’ and ‘ghosts’. They will be unaware about each other and the task of the players would be to unmask ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghost need to stay unmask and stop players from entering.”

The source further adds, “For the first time the first week elimination will be done by Salman Khan himself on the basis of poor performance and he will only nominate contestant for the second week. The ghost team will have six people including Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Siddhart Shukla will be in players team.”

We can’t wait anymore to see the contestants playing their best games!

