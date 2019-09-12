Amy Jackson Is SLAYING With Her 33-Week-Old Baby Bump In The Latest Maternity Shoot!

Amy Jackson, who announced her pregnancy in March is now 33 weeks into her pregnancy. The 2.0 actress is enjoying every phase of her pregnancy and has updated her fans with each little detail about it.

She had put a ring on her relationship with George Panayiotou back in January and even celebrated this love by hosting an engagement party in May. Now, flaunting her baby bump, the actress also shot for a maternity shoot and is definitely slaying in her new avatar.

For the shoot, Amy went for a black thigh-high slit gown and high heels. Bold makeup, wavy curls and a boss attitude made her look extremely hot. The pregnancy glow was definitely working its magic as she looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the lens. She even shared a BTS monochrome video from the shoot.

She captioned the post as, “The little man at #33weekspregnant on our maternity shoot with @samaramorrisphotographer Glam by @sandydmakeup @rosiecerosiomakeup.” The couple is expecting a baby boy in the month of October after which they will soon get hitched in the coming months.

In March, Amy took to her social media page to announce her pregnancy. She wrote, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.” Amy is 20 weeks pregnant now. Stay tuned to CineBlitz for more such updates and news.

