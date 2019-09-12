Sonam Kapoor Opens Up About Her Biggest Blessing & We Can’t Agree More!

Sonam Kapoor’s fairytale wedding with Anand Ahuja was one of the most talked about weddings of 2018. The couple took the plunge with the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a grand reception for their industry friends.

And now, even after a year of their wedding, the duo never fails to amaze us with their love filled posts and comments about each other. In a recent interview to Cosmopolitian, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has said that Anand is the best thing that has happened to her and having a partner like him is her biggest blessing. The Neerja actress said, “It’s been beautiful! To have someone like Anand as a life partner is a blessing. I have never been happier.”

Sonam who has constantly been travelling between cities, because her work is mostly in Mumbai while her beau Anand functions mostly out of Delhi and London said life on the professional front has not changed much. “Life hasn’t changed much. Of course, I am more in love with him than ever before, but, in terms of work, it’s the same. We give each other’s work a lot of importance. So, we understand. Besides, we always make it a point to take time out for each other. On days we can’t, we have a mutual understanding. The key is effective and clear communication, which we always maintain.”

Ask her the best thing about her marriage and a humble Sonam says, “Being with the right person puts everything else in motion. Anand and I truly believe in empowering, loving, and supporting each other. The fact that I can be myself with him is the most important part of us.”

On the professional front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film that will release on the 20th September is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name.

