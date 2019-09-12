Khaali Peeli: Shahid Kapoor Sends Wishes To Bro Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday & Team

After an amazing performance in Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter has finally announced his next project. He will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. The filmmaker – producer Ali Abbas Zafar even revealed the first look on August 28 and people have been raving about how amazing the couple looks in it. The film went on the floor yesterday and Ishaan made sure that he updates his fans with every detail of the film.

In the same attempt, Ishaan posted a picture of the clapboard from the first day of his shoot. he captioned the image as, “Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now) See you on the other side”. The background in the photo looked like an office and we wonder what the scene will be all about.

Seeing the picture, Shahid Kapoor, who has always been very supportive of his little brother, immediately dropped a heartfelt message for him. he wrote, “All the best team Khaali Peeli. Kill it Ishaan. I am sure you will make us proud.” Check out the post below:

Apart from Ishaan and Ananya, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. The film is backed by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar and helmed by Maqbool Khan. It is slated to hit the big screens on June 12, 2020. Ishaan will also be a part of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy starring Tabu.

