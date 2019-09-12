Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget To Romance THIS Television Actor?

Ever since Television actress Jennifer Winget announced Beyhadh 2, fans are eagerly waiting to hear who will she romance in it. A lot of speculations have been made for the same.

Names like Priyank Sharma, Rohit Suchanti and Siddharth Sharma were doing the rounds. Now adding to this, rumours are rife that Shivin Narang might feature in the show opposite Jennifer.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Shivin, who just returned from Bulgaria post wrapping up Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, he is in talks with the makers of Beyhadh 2. It was earlier said that the show demands a younger face opposite Jennifer and looks like the makers have got it. Shivin has also been approached for Bigg Boss 13 and he might do that show.

Well, only time will tell who will romance the beautiful Jennifer in the show.

Earlier, Jennifer took to her Instagram and shared about the show. She wrote, “She wrote, “No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we’re cooking up a crazy-ier storm! ‘Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2 Bringing crazy back!!”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!