Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shraddha Kapoor Or Sara Ali Khan To Play Kartik Aaryan’s Leading Lady?

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of Saaho opposite none other than, ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas. The movie is already a hit and has gotten a good response from the fans from all across the country. Shraddha’s Chhichhore has also released today opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma and movie has gotten a good pre-release buzz already. Sara on the other hand is shooting for Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and is busy preparing and shooting for the same.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan unveiled the poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and it got us excited as Akshay Kumar was brilliant in the original part. The search for the leading lady was on and reports suggest that Shraddha and Sara have been approached for the same.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed that, “The makers were keen to cast Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role opposite Kartik on the show. They had even approached Shraddha but things did not work out as she had prior commitments. Shraddha did show her interest but given her date issues, things did not move further.” The same source revealed that later, the makers offered the same role to Sara but she already has prior commitments and packed schedule she had to pass it too. Though the makers are approaching a few more actresses for the role and wants to cast a Gen X actress and hence the search is still on.

Kartik has worked with Kriti Sanon too in Luka Chuppi and was a super hit jodi as well as movie. It would be nice to see them working their magic together again on the silver screen. Sharing the poster on Instagram Kartik wrote, “Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa Baatein hai Bhool Bhulaiyaa #BhoolBhulaiyaa2”

The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and will be released on July 31, 2020. We can’t wait to see Kartik in this kickass avatar!

