BREAKING: Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 4’s Trailer Date REVEALED!

Akshay Kumar has had a tremendous year till now with releases like Kesari and Mission Mangal, both of which were hailed by critics as well as the cinegoers. Up next is Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4, which already has the viewers locked in anticipation! Well, here comes another good news as we may just have got the trailer release date of the movie.

If reports by Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, the trailer is all set to be released in 2nd half of this month. A source close to the development reveals the same as, “Housefull 4 is easily one of the highly awaited films of the year. As it is releasing during the festive season, the excitement around the multi-starrer is increasing. Now, reportedly, the film’s trailer will be out by the end of September, in the 3rd week. This will give the makers four weeks of promotions before the film releases in theatres. The producers and cast plan to go on a huge promotional spree during this period of four weeks.”

Well, the countdown has already begun for us. How about y’all?

The team has every now and then teased the viewers with posts and glimpses from the sets.

Recently, Akshay Kumar posted a photograph on social media in which he is seen sitting along with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde on a throne made of skulls.

Along with it, he wrote: “Housefull of Thrones… Who Lives, Who Dies… Only the script decides.”

After eight seasons and 73 episodes, “Game of Thrones” came to an end with the final episode The Iron Throne, taking the Internet by storm.

Riteish, who features with Akshay in “Housefull 4“, commented: “Forget winter…Diwali is coming”, referencing the popular “winter is coming” catch-phrase from “Game of Thrones”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise, is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

