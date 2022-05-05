Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Ft. Kartik Aaryan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is ready for arrival on 20th May 2022. With just about a couple of weeks remaining, the makers recently unveiled the much-hyped version of the title track starring Kartik Aaryan. It has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

The title track is a recreated version of the original one from the prequel (Hare Ram Hare Ram). It’s so glad that original rocking singer Neeraj Shridhar has been roped in for this one, and this time too, he soars with his unique cheerful voice. It perfectly suits Kartik, who looks super cool and slays it with amazing moves choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. It’s very well recreated by Tanishk Bagchi as the song has some new peppy elements and still maintains the good old vibes.

Check out the song below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Ft. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 faced major delays due to the pandemic, but now, as things are normal, the makers are giving it all. Recently, the trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu was unveiled. It’s now part of Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?.

The trailer looks impressive as there are no attempts of using every single thing from a successful prequel. Set in a horror-comedy zone, the trailer introduces Kartik Aaryan as a more of a ‘dhongi baba’ type who loves flaunting himself as one who can control spirits. Things change when Monjolika enters the picture when the locked door of a mansion is opened. Not much about Tabu and Kiara Advani’s characters is revealed. Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra mark their humouristic presence.

The trailer looks like a treat with Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s track playing in the background, and Arijit Singh’s voice in ‘Ami Je Tomar’ towards the end adds icing on the cake. Watch it below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser Ft. Kartik Aaryan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is among those unfortunate films which suffered a lot due to pandemic delays. Finally, as the film is just one month away from its release, promotions have started. Recently, a teaser featuring Kartik Aaryan was unveiled and it is now a part of Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

The teaser starts with a spooky feel to it and Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s classic Ami Je Tomar kicks in while we are being introduced to a scary-looking mansion. As the locked door opens, suddenly a ghost appears, scaring the sh*t out of us and the title of the film is unleashed. Towards the end, a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan is shown as he looks cool in a black kurta, pyjama and sunglasses. Rajpal Yadav is also seen, recreating his quirky character from a prequel.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on 20th May 2022.

Check out the teaser and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After a long anticipation, Anees Bazmee has finally made the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As speculated, Kartik Aaryan will be stepping into Akshay Kumar’s shoes, and while details regarding the leading lady is still under wraps, the buzz is already massive!

Now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making to Koimoi’s exclusive section ‘How’s The Hype?’, where we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that the promos, songs, posters and everything related to the movie garners and predict upon your votes whether it’s a blockbuster or lacklustre in terms of its pre-release buzz.

The first look which came out yesterday in the forms of poster and a video teaser witnessed Aaryan donning the ‘Sadhu’ avatar with a trendy twist. Although he had, the tradition attire and the ornaments right on-point, one could notice the shades on his eyes and the shoes, just giving a super stylish vibe!

Check out the posters below:

How do you feel about Kartik Aaryan stepping into Akshay’s shoes? Also, what about the first look? Rate the buzz in the poll below and share your views in the comment section!

