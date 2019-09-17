Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Dulquer Salmaan – Heartthrobs Of Gen X

While the Khans, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan continue to rule for two decades or more, the stepping in of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the Bollywood arena has only added on the glamour quotient when it comes to the enticing the imagination of the womenfolk. Well, there are more options that have opened up for the current generation, what with the newer bunch of leading men emerging on the scene and fast consolidating their places as the newest heartthrobs.

Tiger Shroff – Upcoming release: War

When he started his career with Heropanti, there were few who wondered whether he had it in him to really make an impression amongst the fairer sex. However, the film released and also turned out to be an instant hit. There was a new side of the chocolate look hero that was seen in Baaghi which turned out to be an even bigger success. Though his next two releases A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael didn’t do well theatrically, Tiger Shroff found a new fan base in children.

However, a major turnaround took place with Baaghi 2 where Tiger Shroff returned as a stud, hence taking a complete about turn from the kind of look that he had carried in Heropanti. This time around, women folk were swooning over his chiseled look and the six pack body that only added to his fan base. As for his latest release Student of the Year 2, the film may have just about managed to score the passing marks but Tiger was back to scoring with the teenage girls. Now with his upcoming release War, Tiger returns to the action fold. We are waiting indeed.

Kartik Aaryan – Upcoming releases: Pati Patni aur Woh, #AajKal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2

The newest chocolate boy in town, Kartik Aaryan deserves all the attention that he is getting currently after delivering back to back successes in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. After his debut release Pyaar Ka Punchnama and then later the film’s sequel, he could have been slotted as someone who had a bone or two to pick with women. However, such is the kind of charm and innocence that he comes with that even when he was bashing women left, right and center, they were only ending up loving him all the more.

The situation only worked in his favor further when he played all lovey-dovey and moony eyed loyal lover in Luka Chuppi. As someone who wanted ‘saat pheras’ in order to settle down with his lady love, it was a different Kartik Aaryan that women saw on screen, hence rooting for him all the more. While his female fan base is only increasing with every passing month, expect more to be added when he arrives in Pati Patni aur Woh, #AajKal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 next. That smile is indeed playing its trick, and how.

Ayushmann Khurranna – Upcoming releases: Bala, Gulabo Sitabo, Shubh Mangal Zayada Savdhaan

One of the rare young actors who is not just married but also wears his marital status up his sleeves, Ayushmann Khurranna is fast finding the kind of loyal audience base amongst women, the way Aamir Khan enjoys. A thinking woman’s hero, he has impressed them time and again with films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.

He may not have played a quintessential Bollywood hero ever but right from the days of Vicky Donor, he has managed to earn attention of women folk. Though his Article 15 was not the kind that would have had the fairer sex swooning over him, it was a different tale altogether when he played the title role of Dream Girl as he found love and affection from men and women alike. As for finding love and affection from the audience, he is set to find a new fan base for himself when he is seen in Bala, Gulabo Sitabo, Shubh Mangal Zayada Savdhaan next.

Vicky Kaushal – Upcoming releases: BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Sardar Udham Singh, Sam and Takth

He started off with an entirely de-glam part in Masaan and later featured as the funny guy in Sanju. However, if one had to catch hold of his dashing looks then there was Raman Raghav 2.0 which actually went unnoticed. Nonetheless, he overcome it all with Uri – The Surgical Strike which not just turned out to be truly big but ended up winning him millions of female fans.

Now in months to come, there is a lot more of Vicky Kaushal that would be seen in theaters. First to arrive would be Karan Johar’s horror flick BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship which would present him in a different light altogether. However, this would be followed by three historical affairs, namely Sardar Udham Singh, Sam and Takth. The man has arrived, and while so far majority of his films have catered to the male segment of audiences, one waits to see him signing the kind of subjects which cater to the female fan base as well.

Dulquer Salmaan – Upcoming releases: The Zoya Factor

He has been quite a heartthrob in Malayalam films where he has won over the imagination of the fairer sex. Films like Ustad Hotel and Bangalore Days ensured that Dulquer Salman started making his presence felt beyond the Malayalam fan base. The film that helped him get further attention though was Mani Rathnam’s OK Kanmani which had teenage girls falling in love with him.

No wonder, he was set for his Bollywood debut sooner or later and that happened with Karwaan. The film didn’t really have Dulquer in a romantic role and it also went largely unnoticed despite the presence of Irrfan Khan. Nonetheless, the youngster is expected to find attention at an all-India level soon enough once he is seen with Sonam Kapoor in the romcom entertainer The Zoya Factor. The kind of boy next door look that he carries should further ensure that he turns out to be relatable amongst a much larger female fan base.

