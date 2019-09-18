Prabhas To Be Ravana In Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s 600 Crore Ramayana?

Post movies like 2.0 and Saaho, Bollywood is ready to yet again treat the cine-goers with a whopping 600 crore budget project, Ramayana, which is being helmed by Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari. A lot has been speculated already about the project and after the news of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone playing Lord Rama and Sita, the latest rumours suggest that Prabhas may be roped in as Ravana for the project.

The latest report by Pinkvilla suggests the same revealing that the makers want to make it a larger than life project roping in best of the best actors and who better than Baahubali fame Prabhas to portray the role of Ravana! “The makers have given the film a budget of Rs 600 crore which is also the highest ever that has been sanctioned for an Indian film. It will be released across India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. So they have already bounced the idea off to Prabhas. The team wants the Baahubali star to come on board as Ravana because they feel he will add more personality to the character. He also has the build of Ravana and with Hrithik and Deepika playing Ram and Sita, it will be perfect casting, too. But the deal has not been locked. They have just initiated talks and Prabhas and his team will decide whether they want to do the film or not,” reveals a source close to the development.

While the news of Hrithik & Deepika hasn’t received any official confirmation yet, this one is just adding onto rumours and only time will tell who the final leads would be!

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari regarding roping in Hrithik & DP previously in a conversation with us revealed, “ I have not yet started thinking about the cast yet. First we are trying to get it right on papers, with our executions, and with our thought process and everything. We are still trying to get there.. baaki baate we’ll start with later.”

To be produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra, the project has been a work in progress for the past three years.

