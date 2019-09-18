It came as a surprise when people saw ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in a brand new commercial. The two along with Baadshah featured in a new smartphone commercial that went on air on Monday. While many were appreciating the chemistry between the two, some people thought that Katrina and Ranbir had shot the commercial separately.

Netizens posted comments on social media anticipating that Katrina and Ranbir never shot for the advertisement together. One of the users said, “There are separate shots for Ranbir and Katrina which can be easily noticed.”

While another user said, “I don’t know but I think kat and Ranbir have shot separately and then it was perhaps edited, I’m not sure it’s just this seems to me.”

Check out some of the user comments below:

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about the same, Katrina revealed that the speculations were not true. She said that the three actors shot for the commercial together and cleared the air for all the fans. She said, “Not true, we shot it together completely.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ranbir is shooting a commercial with an ex. Ranbir and his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone were also spotted in many advertisements that they shot for a leading wall paint brand.

Ranbir and his current girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, have also shot for many commercial for a leading e-commerce brand.

Apart from this advertisement, Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He is also a part of the Luv Ranjan film starring Ajay Devgn.

