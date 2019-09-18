Mouni Roy: Working With Rajkummar Rao In Made In China Has Been A Joyride

Mouni Roy’s Bollywood career is on a roll as she has been a part of some amazing films. She made her Bollywood debut in Gold last year, in which she worked alongside Akshay Kumar. The actress will next be seen in Mikhil Musale’s Made In China in which she is seen opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Today, the trailer of Made in China was unveiled in Mumbai. At the trailer launch, the RAW actress was asked about her experience of working in the film. Mouni said, “It was a memorable and learning experience. Working with Dinesh Vijan is absolutely a dream come true. He has given so many new actors so much work and made them who they are today. Working with Rajkummar and Mikhil has been a joyride.”

The Naagin actress added, “I have learned so much from Rajkummar. He doesn’t accept it, but he is very grateful. We used to keep saying ‘you did well’ and he says ‘no you did well’. I did well in the film because he acted so well and Mikhil directed it so well.”

Watch the video below:



Made in China is Mouni Roy’s third Bollywood film. This comedy-drama also stars Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumit Vyas. The film is slated to release in Diwali this year.

After Made in China, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

