AA20: Rashmika Mandanna To Play A Village Belle Opposite Allu Arjun

Gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna is without a doubt one of the most sought actresses down South. The Dear Comrade actress who is busy these days with Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu will soon be kickstarting her next opposite Allu Arjun.

As per reports, the young actress has an important role and will be seen in a de-glam avatar in the Allu Arjun starrer. The 23-Year-old will be playing the role of a rural girl in AA20 (Allu Arjun’s 20th film).

If reports are to be believed the film’s subject is based on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

It will be for the first time where Rashmika Mandanna will be collaborating with Race Gurram actor and director Sukumar.

Apart from Sarileru Neekevvaru and AA20, Rashmika also has various other projects in the pipeline in form of Nanda Kishore’s Kannada venture Pogaru, Venky Kudumula’s Telugu venture Bheeshma, & Baakiyaraj Kanna’s Tamil venture Sulthan.

The actress’ last release, filmmaker Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade opposite Vijay Deverakonda despite having good opening at box office when it released failed to set cash registers ringing, as the film failed badly to impress the audience, but it hasn’t stopped filmmakers from approaching her with plum roles in their projects following which Rashmika is currently one of the most happening actress down South.

