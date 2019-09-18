Rajkummar Rao Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Father At Made In China’s Trailer Launch

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most amazing talents we have in Bollywood. Today, the actor launched the trailer of his upcoming comedy drama titled Made in China. At the trailer launch, actress Mouni Roy and director Mikhil Musale were also present.

The actor recently lost his father. During the event, Rao was asked how is he coping up with him and pushing himself to work even during such a tough time. Rajkummar Rao got emotional and said that it’s a loss that’s always going to stay. He lost his mom 3, years ago while he was shooting for Newton. And when his dad passed away, he was shooting for Roohi Afza and he returned to shoot the next day itself.

Rao added that his parents were very proud of him as an actor and they knew he always wanted to be one. The actor shared that when the doctor had told him about his dad’s condition, he requested the makers to show him the trailer of Made in China. Raj showed his dad the trailer and he enjoyed it. While sharing the same, he almost had tears in his eyes.

Watch the video below:



Meanwhile, Made in China also stars Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumit Vyas. The film will hit the screens in Diwali this year.

