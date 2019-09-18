MeToo: Pakistani Singer Meesha Shafi FILES 2-Billion Suit Against Ali Zafar

Pakistani singer and actress Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar are yet again making the headlines. During the #MeToo movement, Meesha had accused Ali of sexual harassment.

Now, according to the latest reports, Meesha has filed a 2 Billion (Pakistani rupees) i.e. Rs 91.50 lakhs approx suit against Ali.

The suit is filed in the Lahore court and she has accused Ali of making false accusations and urged the court to pass a decree declaring Zafar’s statements pertaining to her as false, malicious and defamatory. Reports also suggest that Meesha has has requested Rs 1-billion for “mental torture and agony” and Rs 1 billion for the “loss of goodwill and reputation”.

A part of Meesha’s suit reads, “It is prayed that the defendant (Zafar) be permanently restrained from making any further defamatory statement against the plaintiff (Shafi).”

Meesha had earlier revealed that Zafar harassed her more than once. She even took to her Instagram and posted about the same. A part of her post read, “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

Even Ali had posted a long letter on his Twitter account. A part of his post read, “I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegation here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and my fans.”

