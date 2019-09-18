RiMoRav VLogs: Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa In The Latest Post Pay Respect To Friendship With Rishi Dev!

RiMoRav VLogs members Mohena Kumari Singh & Gaurav Wadhwa announced their separation from their YouTube channel which was in association with the third member of the team, Rishi Dev. In a long Instagram post, the duo revealed to how there were rifts that could not solved which led to the big decision. Now, they have released another song which is being termed as a respect paid to the time spend by the trio together.

The new video which was posted a while ago witnesses Mohena & Gaurav dancing to the tunes of Humsa Yaar which was also the title track of RiMoRav VLogs. The song has been sung by Mohit Pathak and the end of the video witnesses some memorable glimpses of the trio which will remind you of the good times and honestly, it’s heartbreaking to see our favourites split!

Mohena shared the video on her Instagram with was captioned as, “Some memories are stored so deep in your heart that you can never separate yourselves from them. RIMORAV meant friendship…and every moment of it that we shared with you was beautiful. Friendship too has its ups and downs if there is love, laughter there is also anger and tears. We go through it… we fight through it and at the end of the day we remind ourselves that the moments shared can never be replaced, some times it works out and sometimes it does not and so we move on to make new moments and never stop believing in the magic of friendship. #respect #rimorav”

Check out the post below:



Although, Rishi Dev has not commented on the tiff officially yet, he recently thanked his ‘vamily’ for showing support “when he needed it the most” through his story.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!