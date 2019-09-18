Nayanthara To Finally Step Out & Promote Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Bigil?

Versatile actress Nayanthara, who was last seen on big screen opposite Nivin Pauly in Malayalam venture Love Action Drama, has two big releases lined up in form of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Bigil.

The Airaa actress who is known to keep a distance from promotions may soon start promoting her film Bigil, which has her opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

As per a report from filmibeat.com, the makers have sent Nayanthara an invitation for the film’s audio launch. And it didn’t take her much time to accept the invitation.

The audio launch of Bigil will take place tomorrow in Chennai.

Talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the makers had sent an invitation to Nayanthara for the teaser launch which took place last month in Mumbai. But then the actress gave it a miss. Following which there were numerous reports about the makers being upset on her absence.

Reportedly, it is believed that the Bodyguard actress has been sent an invitation this time by Chiranjeevi himself for the pre-release event of the film which will take place on 22nd September.

However, whether or not the actress will be attending the event only time will tell.

Apart from Bigil and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nayanthara also has two other big films in her kitty in form of A.R.Murugadoss’ directorial venture Darbar with megastar Rajinikanth & Milind Rau’s directorial Netrikann which is produced by her beau Vignesh Shivan.

