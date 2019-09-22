Arjun Kapoor To Feature In Hindi Remake Of Jayam Ravi’s Comali!

After giving an enthralling performance in India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor has signed many interesting projects. Amongst those projects is Hindi remake of Jayam Ravi’s Comali.

Yes, you read it right! Arjun will be essaying the lead role in the official Hindi remake. Not just that, daddy Boney Kapoor will be producing the film. Boney has also acquired the rights of the Tamil hit film.

Confirming the news, Boney said, “We are pleased to have acquired remake rights of Comali for all languages in the world. In Hindi remake, Arjun will star.” The film revolves around the story of a man who faces challenges in setting in with the current era trends after waking up from a coma. The original film, written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, starred Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead roles.

Apart from this film, Boney is also producing Maidaan with Ajay Devgn. The film will be directed by Amit Sharma. Also, his first Telugu film, an official remake of Badhaai Ho, is slated to go on floors soon.

As for Arjun, he will be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Further announcements about the film are yet to be made.

