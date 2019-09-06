Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Wraps Up The First Schedule Of This Sports Drama

Ajay Devgn’s next based on golden years of Indian Football wrapped its 1st schedule in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 2nd schedule will also be in Mumbai and is expected to begin later this month.

Maidaan also stars this year’s National award winner Keerthi Suresh and Gajraj Rao. The film is expected to release in 2020.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Directed by Amit RavinderNath Sharma of the National award winning ‘Badhai Ho’ fame, Maidaan is Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Sharing his experience of working with Ajay Devgn, Rudranil Ghosh, who makes his Bollywood debut in Maidaan said, “Ajay sir is a very cool person and an experienced actor. He is flexible while rehearsing or acting. But before and after that, he prefers to be all by himself. He does not talk much but has a pleasant personality and is very cooperative.”

Rudranil added: “He (Ajay Devgn) was my schooltime hero from the days of ‘Phool Aur Kaante‘. I became a fan of Ajay sir after watching that iconic scene of him standing on two bikes. He has changed the definition of a Bollywood hero from the typical glamorous actor to someone who looks like the common man.”

