WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan Dancing To Bole Chudiyan Is Pure Nostalgia!

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her television debut this year as the judge of the reality TV show, Dance India Dance season 7. The actress made her fans fall more in love with her charm and charisma on the small screen. With her stunning looks in several episodes, her fashion game also became the talk of the talk.

DID 7 is racing towards the finale and every episode is getting interesting with time. Today, Zee TV shared a promo of the upcoming episode in which Kareena Kapoor Khan shakes her leg to her popular song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Judge Geeta Kapoor also dances with Kareena on this tuneful number.

Watching Bebo dance to Bole Chudiyan is pure nostalgia and reminds of her super hot and savage character, Poo from the film. The channel captioned the promo, “This weekend, #KareenaKapoorKhan & #GeetaMaa will revive the magic of #KabhiKhusiKabhiGam. We are sure you don’t want to miss this one!

Tune in to #DanceIndiaDance this Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on #ZeeTV to see the champions battle in the #RaceToFinale.”

Watch the promo below:

Apart from DID 7, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has good films in her kitty. She will be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar.

The actress will be seen with Irrfan for the first time in the film Angrezi Medium. After K3G, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be working with Karan Johar in his next directorial titled Takht.

