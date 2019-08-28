Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Starrer Ropes In THIS Actor! Read To Know

Renowned Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh is all set to share screen space with Ajay Devgn in the upcoming period sports drama, “Maidaan“. The film is directed by “Badhaai Ho” maker Amit Sharma.

“I did my first (Bollywood) film with Naseer ji (Naseeruddin Shah) and Ribhu Dasgupta back in 2012. Although the film never released in theatres due to some legal issues, Naseer ji and I became very good friends. He admires my work a lot but I have never asked him to give me a break in Bollywood or help me get a role. Vidya Balan is also an admirer of my work, but I have never asked her for a favour regarding getting a chance in Bollywood,” Rudranil told IANS.

The actor, who has over 14 years of experience in Bengali cinema and is known for his histrionic excellence, wants people to know him for his work. “If someone wants to cast me — in Bollywood or in any other industry — they should see my work first and cast me purely on the basis of my performance. I am confident about my performance because I am a good student. I learn from the best performers every day. I believe, maybe someone somewhere is looking for an actor like me. So, instead of me knocking at their doors, let them come to me. My work should speak for me. Maybe my Bollywood debut is (happening) a bit late, but better late than never,” he says.

The 46-year-old actor doesn’t believe in footage of a role: “I don’t believe in the term meaty role. For me, a role is meaty not in terms of its length, it is in terms of how much impact it creates. I don’t care about the duration of a role. All I care about is whether it leaves an impact and whether I will be able to do justice to it.”

From comedy to negative shades to character roles and lead roles, Rudranil has done it all in Bangla films. Among fans of Bengali cinema, he is known for his roles in “Vinci Da,” “Uma,” “Khaad,” “Chaplin”, and “Proloy”, amiong other films.

His next film “Maidaan” chronicles the story of the legendary footballer Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also the coach and manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. In the movie, Rudranil essays an official from the team management committee.

“I can’t reveal much about my character (in the film) at the moment, but it is a very colourful character with many shades,” he said.

He has prepared meticulously for the role. “I watched video interviews of people who have been in management committees of cricket and football, like Jagmohan Dalmiya. Watching these video interviews helped me get a hang of their body language and tonal quality. Maybe they are not players themselves, but they control teams and create strategies, and hence are very confident, which reflects in their body language. I am also learning about the getup, dress and body language of people back in the fifties and the sixties. Some of these things are mentioned in the script, and the director’s narration is also a big help,” he said.

The actor is full of appreciation for director Amit Ravindernath Sharma. “He is a brilliant young director who has already proved himself with a film like ‘Badhaai Ho’. He is a cool person and friendly in nature. There is a positive energy around him,” said Rudranil.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer “Maidaan” is currently on the floors in Mumbai. The film also marks the debut of National Keerthi Suresh, who won the National Award as Best Actress this year, besides Gajraj Rao of “Badhaai Ho” fame. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.

