Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Creates A Confusion! Bengali Actor Joy Sengupta Clarifies

Bengali film actor Joy Sengupta has been getting phone calls from various people associated with Bollywood enquiring him about Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie “Maidaan.”

Director Amit Sharma of “Badhai Ho” fame has been roped in to helm “Maidaan“, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is based on the legendary footballer Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also the Indian national football team’s coach and manager from 1950 until his death in 1963. The period sports drama is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

This is where the confusion crops up. People are confused between producer Arunava Joy Sengupta and actor Joy Sengupta, and assuming the two to be the same person.

Some websites have even featured actor Joy Sengupta’s photo, claiming that he is the producer of the film, while there are some who have also mentioned him as the film’s screenwriter.

“I am not associated with this film (“Maidaan”) in any way. I’m trying to explain the same thing to so many people who are calling me up and asking me about it,” actor Joy Sengupta told IANS.

He added, “There is wrong information featured on some websites that I am the co-writer and producer of the film, which I am not. Some have even used my photographs along with my name and this is creating a lot of confusion. Maybe someone having a name similar as mine is associated with the film, but people are mistaking me for him. I am getting calls from people within the industry, including some filmmakers. I want to confirm once again that I have neither written the script of ‘Maidaan’, nor produced it. I am not associated with the film in any way.”

