The King Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Is Every Bit Royal & Promising As King Henry V

After a long wait, the trailer of Netflix Film ‘The King‘ starring Timothée Chalamet is finally out. The Call Me By Your Name star’s character Hal reflects true royalty in the trailer as a King Henry V.

Directed by David Michôd, the trailer of The King is will surely give you goosebumps with its picturisation and how it perfectly sets the dramatic and intense mood. As King Henry V, Hal’s life is about to witness a drastic change as he is throned the responsibility.

Henry knows his life is changed, as a king a new chapter has begun in his life and he can feel the weight of the crown and responsibility. What stuns him is the reality that as a king, he won’t have friends, just followers and foes. Timothée looks every bit royal and perfect as a king.

The trailer looks gripping and giving us a sense of a meticulously made period drama.

Watch the trailer below:

The King also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp in pivotal roles.

The film will release in select theatres and will be streaming on Netflix this fall.

What do you think of Timothée Chalamet’s The King trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!