Bala: UP Police Has An Important Yet Hilarious Take On Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film’s Teaser & It Will Leave You In Splits

Ayushmann Khurrana has clearly learnt the art of entertaining audience and he is doing without compromising on good content. After giving back to back hits with good films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15, he is making people excited for his upcoming two films Dream Girl & Bala.

While in Dream Girl he plays a man who has got the talent of singing in female’s voice, in Bala he plays a bald man. A teaser of Bala was recently released and it received a marvellous response from netizens. The bald look of Ayushmann and his entertaining expressions are totally a killer and no one can deny it.

While the netizens have been going gaga over the Bala teaser since its release, UP Police has also given its important for road safety yet hilarious take over it.

UP Police on its official Twitter account posted a clip of Bala teaser and gave it a hilarious caption. “Agar helmet pehna hota to ye na hota… That is why, one must always wear helmet!”

Isn’t that so relevant yet funny?

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala revolves around a prematurely balding man, which is being essayed by Ayushmann. The film which also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and is scheduled to release on November 22. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is basking in the glory of National Award won for Andhadhun.

