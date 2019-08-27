Katrina Kaif Looks Bewitching In Her Recent Photo & We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her

Katrina Kaif is very active on her Instagram page and almost every day, the actress shares updates about her life, stories from the sets or shoots or some interesting pics and videos. She joined Instagram in 2016 but has a great following. Sometimes, she flaunts her sense of humour with quirky posts and funny captions.

Today, the Phantom actress shared a gorgeous photo and we can’t take our eyes off her. Kat is wearing a short black dress with coffee colour floral prints on it. Her long wavy hair and golden hoops have accentuated the entire looks.

Check the picture out:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif stole the show last year with her performance as actress Babita Kumar in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the film.

This year, Kat played the female lead in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which released on Eid. The film also featured Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff. With her performance in Bharat, Kat yet again won many hearts. The film turned out to be a super hit at the box office.

Up next, Katrina Kaif will play the female lead in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar. This cop drama will reunite Kat and Akki on screen after 10 years. Sooryanvanshi is slated to hit the silver screens in 2020.

Don’t you think Katrina Kaif is looking every bit gorgeous in her latest photo?

