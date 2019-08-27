Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Quits Politics; REVEALS The Real Reason

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan, who joined politics in February this year, has decided to quit the Congress party. Arshi took to her Twitter page and announced about the same.

She revealed the reason behind her quitting politics is because of her professional commitments.

Announcing about the same, Arshi wrote, “In view of my increasing assignments in entertainment, it is no longer possible for me to participate actively in politics. I hereby tender my resignation to the Indian National Congress. I will continue to love my country and commit to social causes & philanthropy, and stand for justice for socially marginalized sections of the society. There are no other reasons for my resignation than my professional commitments in upcoming movies, web-series and music video productions. I look forward to leaving a strong imprint as an actress and entertainer in Indian cinema and I thank you for all your love and support, Arshi Khan.”

She also posted a video and explained about leaving politics.

During her stay in Bigg Boss house, Arshi became one of the most popular contestants of that season. Her chemistry with Hiten Tejwani too grabbed the eyeballs of the audiences. The 11th season of Bigg Boss was loved by the audiences and it became quite a successful affair.

