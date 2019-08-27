Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Are Mad In Love & This Picture Is A Proof!

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their little munchkin Misha’s 3rd birthday yesterday. Several star kids were spotted attending the birthday party. The pictures of the bash were doing the rounds on the internet.

But what caught our attention is Mira’s picture with husband Shahid. We all know Mira loves to upload pictures with Shahid on Instagram.

Yesterday, she took to her Instagram story, and shared a picture with her hubby. She captioned the picture as, “@ShahidKapoor I LOVE YOU.” Both of them are looking gorgeous together and flashing their smiles. Check out the picture here:

Aren’t they giving us couple goals?

Talking about the birthday party, AbRam was the first one to arrive at the party with presents. He also posed for the paparazzi. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu along with parents Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan arrived at the party and they were too seen with taking gifts for Misha. The star kids parade was followed by Yash & Roohi, Rani Mukerji too was present but without her daughter Adira, Esha Gupta’s daughter Radhya.

