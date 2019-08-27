Farhan Akhtar Has An Adorable Birthday Wish For His ‘Sunshine’ Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar has wished his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on her 39th birthday on Tuesday. The actor tagged her as his “sunshine”.

Farhan shared a photograph of Shibani on Instagram and captioned it: “Happy birthday sunshine. May you always have reason to smile. Love you loads. Shibani Dandekar. #womenwhodontlook60”

Looking at the hashtag, Shibani wrote on the comments section: “Hashtag,” she replied, followed by laughing emojis, “Love you Foo,” she added.

On the acting front, Farhan will next be seen “Toofan“.

Toofan” is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who earlier directed Farhan in “Bhaag Mikha Bhaag“. Farhan will be seen playing a boxer in the film.

The film is jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.

