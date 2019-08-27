“Shah Rukh Khan Still Has His Dimples, I Still Have That Fine Navel”: Twinkle Khanna Shares 20-Year-Old Review Of Badshah

Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna’s Badshah has completed 20 years today, and though it emerged to be a cult on Television, it didn’t receive glorious reviews back in the day. Shah Rukh Khan played a detective who gets involved in a bigger mission than he could handle.

Twinkle Khanna played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest and did well for her part. She is known to speak her heart out without any filter. She has done it yet again, as she pops out the sarcasm in her sharing a 20-year-old review of Badshah.

She shared a photo that has a snippet of the text from the review and captioned, “Did I say I never got good reviews? I did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it – SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:) Thank you for sending this and brightening up my morning @manishmalhotra05 #navelgrazing”

Recently, Twinkle shared a throwback photo from her school days, Twinkle, who is also an author and producer, started the hashtag “#WhyTheGap” on social media, emphasising on the need to educate girls.”Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with Save the Children India to give every girl #TheRightStart.”

She nominated Akshay, actress Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja and writer Tahira Kashyap to share their stories and make people understand the vital role of education in life.

