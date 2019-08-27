Jacqueline Fernandez In Saaho’s Bad Boy Was The First Choice Because Of This Reason!

One of the most influential actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez who is not just a well known celebrity for her commercially successful films but the actress is quite famous in the brand circuit as well. Jacqueline’s popularity is not only limited to Bollywood but she also has a Pan India appeal as her instagram is a proof of her immense fan base. Owing to the mass popularity, the makers opted for Jacqueline for the song in Saaho to add all the dazzle and appeal to the movie.

The actress is known for her classy dance numbers in the songs such as a classic remake of Ek Do teen, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Hangover, Jumme Ki Raat Party On My Mind, Aapka Kya Hoga, and many more. The actress who has always enjoyed her profession donning many hats- be it acting or dancing has led the makers to take a keen interest in having Jacqueline as the top choice for the dance number. Jacqueline who has always given best to her audiences; be it beauty tips, fashion, dancing skills and much more is an inspiration to many girls who look upto Jacqueline as a role model. Her youtube channel is a testimony to the fact that the actress has immense fan followers because of which Jacqueline has come up with such a platform.

Apart from films, Jacqueline Fernandez have always used her identity in the right place. During the Kerala floods, Jacqueline went and interacted with the families affected by floods. Not only this, the actress always endorses brands which are animal free to make sure that her audience don’t fall for harmful products- a proof of how sensitive the ‘positive growth leader’ is!

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and having several brand endorsements to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as one of the most influential actresses in addition to being the commercial front runner.

The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.

