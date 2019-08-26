Shraddha Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Saaho. She stars alongside Tollywood superstar Prabhas in this action-thriller. Saaho is one of the biggest films of 2019 and the high-octane action scenes and stunts have enthralled the audience.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Shraddha revealed that she is very nervous about Saaho and how the audience will perceive the film. The actress said, “It’s been two years that I am associated with Saaho, and I am honestly very nervous because audiences are very particular these days about what they want to watch. They don’t care about the budget of the film or who the actors are.”

Kapoor added that in a way it’s a very good thing as everyone will pull up their socks and do their best. But she is nervous as the audience is the ultimate judge and their reaction matters.

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and it was also simultaneously shot in Hindi and will be releasing as a Bollywood film too. Thus, it marks Prabhas’ debut in Bollywood. Saaho will hit the screens on August 30.

Along with Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor also has Chhichhore releasing next month in which she stars alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

