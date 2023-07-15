Actress Amrin Qureshi, who has been signed by some South Indian banners, said she is open to work in any language and industry.

Amrin, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bad Boy’, is signed by South Indian banners like Green Studio, Prince Pictures, SVCC and Saraswathi Film Division (Tagore Madhu) have signed the actress for their upcoming big budget films.

An elated Amrin Qureshi said: “I am really glad that I have been approached and signed by these big banners from South industry which are known to make some of the biggest films over there. I am open to work in any language and in any industry.”