PS Mithran’s spy action thriller Sardar is taking the overseas market by storm. The film – which stars Karthi in a dual roles alongside Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Panday and more, released in theatres on Friday, October 21 and is not only performing in India but in other countries too.

Upon its release, the film clashed with clashing with two other south films – Mohanlal’s Monster and Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince. Despite the competition, the film is doing phenomenally well at the box office and has gone on to become the best-performing movie on Diwali weekend. Read on to know its box office numbers.

Karthi’s Sardar is working wonders at both the national and international box office despite clashing with Mohanlal’s Monster and Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince. The PS Mithran directorial witnessed sold-out shows on October 21 and early estimates suggest that the film has taken over the Indian and overseas box office.

A Trade analyst took to Twitter to share this news writing, “#Sardar is doing well everywhere.. In TN, Other States and Overseas (sic).” In another tweet, the same analyst added how well Karthi’s Sardar is performing in international markets. He tweeted, “#Sardar is in Top 3 in Singapore and in Top 5 in Malaysia.. Best Performing Indian Movie this weekend in both the countries (sic).”

#Sardar is doing well everywhere.. In TN, Other States and Overseas.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 23, 2022

#Sardar is in Top 3 in Singapore and in Top 5 in Malaysia.. Best Performing Indian Movie this weekend in both the countries.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 23, 2022

The same analyst also mentioned the box office collection of 2 days in Australia and the US. As per his tweet, the film earned A$38,000 in Australia and $65K in the USA

According to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, Karthi’s spy thriller film saw growth on its second day earning Rs 6 crore as per the early estimates taking the two-day collection to Rs 10.35 crore.

With today being Sunday and the next two days being holidays owing to Diwali, Sardar is sure to earn more in both the Indian and overseas markets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

