After opening well on Thursday and then dipping on Friday, Black Adam saw an increase in footfalls all over again on Saturday. The trending so far is on the expected lines, what with 5.50 crores* more being added to its total. This is fine for a film which released in India without any promotion/marketing, and with no franchise factor to support its arrival either.

The film’s collections so far stand at 17 crores* and while this is better than many Hindi movies as well as Hollywood releases, they are lesser than The Batman. That film had started even lesser at 6 crores but then it had grown well over the first three days to register 25 crores (including paid preview collections of 0.75 crores). In comparison to that Black Adam is quite behind, though it must be added that this is the pre-Diwali period and since it was released on Thursday, there is Sunday yet to come.

That said, the Dwayne Johnson starrer won’t really benefit much from the Sunday factor since it’s a day before Diwali and also T20 World Cup campaign for India has started and that too with a match against none other than Pakistan. With that happening on the all-important Sunday and right to bang at the start of the afternoon, a reduction in footfalls of at least 255 can be expected.

Had that not been the case, Sunday’s collection for Black Adam could well have exceeded Thursday’s numbers of 7 crores but right now it would do well enough to even touch the 6 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

