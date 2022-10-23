It was yet another good day for Kantara [Hindi] has it ended up collecting 2.55 crores* more at the box office. On Friday, the collections for the film were 2.05 crores, so it’s indeed a good jump. As a matter of fact on its first Saturday the film had collected 2.55 crores so it’s truly remarkable to see the kind of collections that have come on the second Saturday now.

Amongst the Hindi releases in the running, Kantara [Hindi] is now a one horse race (or shall we say, one bull?), and that’s the way it’s going to be today and tomorrow as well, before Ram Setu and Thank God arrive. The film has turned out to be a good success story at the box office and just like Karthikeya 2 [Hindi], this one too has word of mouth making it tick, and that too around the festive season. While Karthikeya 2 had done well despite the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan around Independence Day weekend, Kantara will now aim to stand up to the might of Ram Setu and Thank God during the Diwali week.

Kantara [Hindi] has collected 19.58 crores already and one would have expected Sunday numbers to be in the vicinity of 3.50 crores. However, it would be difficult to achieve that since during the day there is India-Pakistan T20 match and in the night it would be pre-Diwali celebrations that would be kicking in. As a result of this, even if 3 crores come in on Sunday, it would be good enough.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

