Akshay Kumar has yet another big release arriving in 2022 before the year comes to a close. He has appeared in Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan already when it comes to theatrical releases while Cuttputtli saw straight to OTT release. Not that he is new to bringing multiple films in a single year.

In 2019, prior to the lockdown, he had delivered four big successes in a row – Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. Now in 2022, he is going one step ahead by releasing as many as five films.

Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a good track record in Diwali, especially in the last few years. His 2019 release Housefull 4 was a 200 Crore Club success. Later when theatres reopened in 2021, it was with Sooryavanshi, which again came quite close to hitting the 200 crores mark. Now in 2022, he is bringing on another Diwali release, Ram Setu. The film is quite significant since it has a religious undertone to it and considering its Diwali release, the timing and placement couldn’t have been more opt.

It has an unconventional day of release though in the form of Tuesday. Since Diwali falls on Monday and the day after Diwali is the most lucrative of them all, it is understandable why Amazon and Abudantia Entertainment decided to choose this date for release. That said, one can’t expect a bumper opening for the film since there is also competition in the form of Thank God. Yes, Ram Setu will open better than the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer but still, it won’t be a cakewalk to just sprint ahead.

Eventually, word of mouth will come into play for Ram Setu though comparatively speaking, the film would have an edge over Thank God at least in the morning and afternoon shows, and post that it could well be a neck-to-neck drive, what with Delhi NCR, UP and other North territories seeing a lead from Ram Setu. As of now, a start in the range of 12-14 crores is on the cards for this Abhishek Sharma-directed film.

