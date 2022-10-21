There’s no secret in it that Bollywood stars fall in love and fall out of love quite quickly. However, there are a few couples who rule our hearts even after they have broken up. One of them has to be Karisma Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan. Even though it has been years of their separation, and both of them are happy in their own lives, we still love them as a pair. While Karisma is a single mom to her two children, Abhishek Bachchan is happily married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and together they have a daughter named Aaradhya.

Last night at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, it was a star-studded affair. Aishwarya, Abhishek, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma, Raveena Tandon, and everyone was present. However, it’s the one picture that is going viral on the internet and here’s why. Scroll below to get the scoop.

In one of the pictures, along with others, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor posed together for a perfect click. However, a cropped version from the photo is going viral, where Aish and Karisma can be seen posing glamorously. In the photo shared by DietSabya, we can literally see Bollywood’s ‘Selena-Hailey’ moment.

Isn’t it?

Well, for those who don’t know, a few days back, at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala event, Selena Gomez (Justin Bieber’s ex) and Hailey Bieber (Justin’s wife) met each other and posed for some cosy pictures. And they are going crazy viral on the internet.

Now, back to Aishwarya Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor. As soon as the pictures went live, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. While one wrote, “Call me when Rani Mukherjee and Ash put a pic together 😴”, another one commented, “Why ex is always young & beautiful 🥴🥴🥴 rekha,karishma etc”. One of them penned, “Is ArB thinking that it would have been better is KK married Jr AB !! 😂😂😂 No one’s gonna know”. Another comment can be read as, “Ash is actually Bieber..Sallu is Selena and AB is Hailey…we need SK n AB”. One of the internet users even mentioned Rani Mukerji and wrote, “Put Rani Mukerji in the mix too 😂.”

Well, we don’t know about Rani, but we are quite happy to see Aishwarya and Karisma posing together. What do you think? Let us know!

