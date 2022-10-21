Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash is currently talk of the town. From Malaika Arora’s black ensemble to Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posing together, everything is making noise. But netizens cannot bear the fact that Rhea Chakraborty was included in the celebrations. Scroll below to know how they’ve been mercilessly trolling her.

As most know, Rhea has been under fire ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. His family has levelled allegations of abetting his suicide, theft, cheating and a lot more on the Jalebi actress. She was even accused of procuring illegal substances for the late actor and remained in jail for almost 15 days before getting bail.

Last night, Rhea Chakaborty was papped arriving at Manish Malhotra’s residence for Diwali bash. The actress donned a golden coloured metallic georgette saree. Side swept hair, bangles and pair of jhumkas completed her ethnic look. The actress even greeted paps with ‘namaste’ as she arrived at the event and posed for them with all smiles.

As expected, netizens weren’t happy to see Rhea Chakraborty normalizing her life as verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case is still awaited. Comment section was bombarded with hate and negativity.

A user wrote, “Reha nhi hogi to mal kon layega party me smj rhe ho?? 👏”

Another commented, “Party me drug paddler v to chyea😂”

“Who invited her ???Do she really exist on earth,” a user wrote.

“Omg how anyone invite her ???when ssr was alive no one allow him to any byown party and now??omg omg,” another commented.

A troll reacted, “Isko bhe bulaya hei ! Drug paddler”

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty from last night below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

