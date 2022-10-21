Age is just a number for Malaika Arora. With every New Year, she’s ageing like a fine wine, giving major beauty and fashion goals to millions across the world. She mostly opts for trending clothes that may have cut-outs, plunging necklines or side slits. But on a rare occasion, Malla has opted for fully-covered ethnic wear and netizens are in disbelief. Read on for all the details.

Yesterday marked Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were among other celebrities who were a part of the starry night. Malaika stunned in black on the special occasion but her avatar grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaika Arora opted for a black shimmery saree with a matching sheer blouse with full sleeves. A belt across the waist put the whole look together and how! Malla pulled her hair in a slicked-back look and a pair of huge studs completed her traditional look. She went for nude tones in her makeup, which let the outfit stand out!

Netizens were impressed with Malaika Arora’s look but were also stunned as she opted for something so fully covered. From gym outings to dinner dates, viewers are used to her cut-out pieces.

A user wrote, “Didn’t expect her to be covered up at all.. she just win the party.. best dressed.”

Another commented, “Aaj lg ri h na Bhartiy naari.”

“Hain!!!!!!!! Ye kapde bhi pehenti hai????” another wrote.

A user questioned, “Why cant she dress like this always.”

“Nahi e nahi ho sakta kahin me sapna to nahi dekh raha bro muje sapne me Malaika Arora full kapdo me dikh rahi hai..kya e sach haii,” a user reacted.

“Woww yeh poore kpdo me kitni kmaal ki lg rhi hai…vese ajj yeh thik to hai ..haha mujhe to yakeen nhi ho rhaa k poore kpde pehne hai isne,” a comment read.

Take a look at the outfit worn by Malaika Arora below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Katrina Kaif Ne Apna Face Kharab Karwa Liya Botox Karwake,” Netizens Troll As She Poses With Vicky Kaushal At Diwali Bash – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram