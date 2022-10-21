Shah Rukh Khan starring Don and Don 2 were quite a big hit in the industry. Fans loved the spin off of the actual movie Don (starring Amitabh Bachchan). However, there have been a few speculations about a threequel to be released anytime soon. But for some reason or other, it got shelved, making the fans too disappointed.

Today, Don completed its 16 years, and it yet again started trending on social media platforms. The fans still believe that there might be a Don 3 coming on their way. Scroll below to read their reactions!

A few hours back, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared a special post on Don as it completed 16 years. In the small clip, he compiled shots of Don, and made a video collage and shared it with a witty caption through emojis. Along with it he wrote, “Happy birthday Don. 16 years and counting …”

As soon as the video went live, the fans couldn’t suppress their angst and disappointment that it’s not an announcement for Don 3. A lot of them even demanded the filmmaker to make the threequel as soon as he can. One of them wrote, “I thought this was don 3 announcement seeing all those flags but here we are.” Another comment can be read as, “Last tk wait kiya k kahi kch dikh jaye don 3 se related”, while another one penned, “Please tell me this is a hint for the next one”. One of the internet users commented, “Dekh raha hai vinod kese don 3 announce kiye bina celebration ho raha hai.” A heartbroken fan wrote, “It was perfect moment to announce Don 3, but it is gone now 😢”

Well, as much we know, there’s no Don 3 coming our way, but Farhan Akhtar will be next working on Jee Le Zara with the three girls, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt!

Do you want Don 3 too? Let us know in the comments!

