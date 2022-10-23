With Black Adam on one side and Kantara [Hindi] on the other, Doctor G is registering some bare minimum collections for itself. While it is understandable that it would register numbers lesser than the new Hollywood release, the fact that it is behind even the dubbed Kannada film shows how much it has been impacted by competition. Usually, one would say that the film itself is poor and hence is struggling at the box office. However in case of Doctor G, it’s pre-release hype that played truant and then the sudden rise of Kantara that disturbed it further.

Nonetheless, what has happened has happened, and now it’s all about the journey that it would have in its quest to hit the 30 crores total. On Saturday, the film collected 1.65 crores* and while this is better than Friday, the hike in numbers is minimal, which is again on the expected lines. When there were no major jumps in the first weekend itself then one can’t expect things to take a sudden shift in the second weekend, and that too when Black Adam is also playing.

Currently standing at 24.85 crores*, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer could well have Sunday collections similar to that of Saturday due to T20 India-Pakistan match and pre-Diwali celebrations. However, it’s all about survival currently and how much it can eventually add to its total. Considering the fact that it has arrived during the Diwali season, there is going to be some sort of advantage that it would eventually find embedded in its final total.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

