Sunny Leone is a name that needs no introduction. The actress who started her career as a p*rnstar transformed her life into a Bollywood diva with her hard work, dedication and passion. The ‘Baby Doll’ who became an overnight sensation with her sultry looks and dance moves recently talked about what are the best and worst aspects of her adult film industry. Scroll ahead to read on.

Sunny, recently at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, received a seven-minute standing ovation for her film Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap. While The actress awaits the movie to release, read about her journey transformation from the adult film industry to Bollywood.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, Sunny Leone compared Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films with her adult film industry companies and said, “I worked with the best of the best companies. When I say best, I can only compare it here with Dharma Productions or Yash Raj Films. That was my world. That’s something that materialised as time went by. I think this idea of having business and street smarts really helped me out.”

“For me, I didn’t need the whole brain to figure out how it all functioned. It all had to come down to facts about the company or facts about how things work. I read every single contract and corrected them too so that the companies would get what they wanted and I get what I wanted. So, there was no situation where I was being taken advantage of,” Sunny further added.

Explaining how her adult film industry has negative aspects too, Sunny Leone revealed in the same conversation, “Maybe seeing some other girls’ success and how fast it worked (for them) and I had to work harder because I worked at a very slow pace and I wasn’t into some of the things that were happening around me or that wasn’t the step I wanted to take at that moment. But that has been my entire life. I have always had to work twice or thrice as hard. It gets there, where I want it to, but it just takes time. Even now.”

From being a p*rnstar to entering Bigg Boss (2011) and to bagging her first film in Bollywood, the journey hasn’t been easy for Sunny Leone. She has faced a lot of backlash and criticism along the way, but she never paid heed to any of those and continued her work.

What do you think of Sunny’s journey? Let us know.

