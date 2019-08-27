Kartik Aaryan Posts A Bare-Back Picture & Fans Tag Him As The ‘International Crush’

Kartik Aaryan’s fans, especially his female followers are going gaga over his latest bare-back snapshot.
Kartik took to Instagram and posted an image in which he can be seen showing off his bare back while posing in a pool.
The image started trending on Monday, and “Take me back,” the actor captioned the photograph.
Trending
Netizens seems to be in “awe” of Kartik’s bare back.
One user commented: “You are getting hotter day by day.”
Another one declared Kartik as “international crush”.
